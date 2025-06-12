Six Pack Attack
And Other 10 Ring Tales
Further fueling the effectiveness debate between velocity and slug size, we have the results of the epic battle between 85-year-old Addie Davis, homeowner, and 24-year-old Kenneth Huggins, ex-burglar.
Addie responded to a late-night noise in her house and found Huggins crawling in through a window he had smashed, cutting himself badly in the process.
Huggins half-fell and half-leaped in, taking Addie to the floor with him. If Kenneth thought an octogenarian would be an easy mark, he soon learned the error of his ways.
As they rolled on the carpet, Addie grabbed a six-pack of her favorite carbonated soda pop and began to whuppin’ on Huggins’ gourd.
She only had six “rounds,” but it seems she fired each one multiple times until she was sure her attacker was completely — almost irrevocably — unconscious. Huggins was still out cold when the police arrived later.
“She was fine,” reported Nashville P.D. Officer Scott Sulfridge, “But she wore his head out.”
The Associated Press didn’t report the make on Addie’s weapon, but the “caliber” was standard 12 oz. liquid parabellum.
Young Gun
Political opponents may fear the intelligence of Venezuelan President Rafael Caldera, but they also respect his skill with a revolver. The 81-year-old head of state not only posts bullseyes on the rifle range, but also he packs his trusty Smith & Wesson .38 to work every day, where he leaves it in easy reach on his desk top.
An anonymous source on his staff reports, “It’s an old pistol, maybe 50 years old, but it’s well maintained. He loves to shoot and practices whenever he can. It’s a habit he never lost from the old days of Venezuelan politics.”
Old days, modern times, in wise circles the height of political correctness is personal survival.
A Really Good Excuse
In Albany, N.Y., a store clerk wrestled with one of two armed robbers, grappling for possession of a sawed-off shotgun when there was a sudden blast, a spray of blood, and both crooks took off, one of them screaming “Owie, yowie!”
The clerk probably couldn’t make a line-up ID on his attacker’s face, but figured that wouldn’t be necessary. The guy left some of his fingers behind at the scene.
Prints weren’t really needed. A short time after the robbery attempt, 17-year-old Michael Murray called 911 from a nearby apartment to report a freak accident which severed several digits on his hand.
When police showed up, Michael apparently offered the best alibi his limited intellect could muster: he claimed his fingers were cut off by a lawnmower. The trouble with his alibi was visible through the window: a raging April blizzard that had been snowing and blowing all day.
Not much lawn out there to cut, Mikey. One other small detail: he couldn’t produce the lawnmower.
We may only catch the stupid ones, but we sure catch a lot of ’em.