Six Pack Attack

Further fueling the effectiveness debate between velocity and slug size, we have the results of the epic battle between 85-year-old Addie Davis, homeowner, and 24-year-old Kenneth Huggins, ex-burglar.

Addie responded to a late-night noise in her house and found Huggins crawling in through a window he had smashed, cutting himself badly in the process.

Huggins half-fell and half-leaped in, taking Addie to the floor with him. If Kenneth thought an octogenarian would be an easy mark, he soon learned the error of his ways.

As they rolled on the carpet, Addie grabbed a six-pack of her favorite carbonated soda pop and began to whuppin’ on Huggins’ gourd.

She only had six “rounds,” but it seems she fired each one multiple times until she was sure her attacker was completely — almost irrevocably — unconscious. Huggins was still out cold when the police arrived later.

“She was fine,” reported Nashville P.D. Officer Scott Sulfridge, “But she wore his head out.”

The Associated Press didn’t report the make on Addie’s weapon, but the “caliber” was standard 12 oz. liquid parabellum.