Pellet Pistols At 10 Paces

Three trillion dollars later, the “War On Poverty” is a rout. The “War On Drugs” hasn’t produced too many dazzling victories, either. But it seems we at least have a chance, no matter how slim, of winning these “wars.” A much bigger chance, anyway, than of winning the War On Cockroaches. Just consider the latest two battles:

An unidentified lady was reportedly tickled when she rented the New Orleans apartment in which Tennessee Williams wrote his Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “A Streetcar Named Desire.” It had everything: French Quarter charm, gorgeous street views, a delightful air of artistic decadence, and about 2 million swarming cockroaches.

She tripped on down to the local store, secured six aerosol “roach bombs,” lit them off in the apartment, and beat a hasty retreat.

Good thing she did, too, because when flames from the water heater ignited the fumes, the blast blew out the windows, collapsed the floor and walls, tore out the ceiling, and propelled the three-story building’s front door out into the street, where it hit a strolling passerby.

The recommended dosage is one can for a 20×30-foot room. The lady had used all six cans in the 8×10 foot kitchen. Destruction was nearly complete, and of course, food in the pantry was ruined for human consumption. The cockroaches, however, found it scrumptious.