0
Pellet Pistols At 10 Paces
Three trillion dollars later, the “War On Poverty” is a rout. The “War On Drugs” hasn’t produced too many dazzling victories, either. But it seems we at least have a chance, no matter how slim, of winning these “wars.” A much bigger chance, anyway, than of winning the War On Cockroaches. Just consider the latest two battles:
An unidentified lady was reportedly tickled when she rented the New Orleans apartment in which Tennessee Williams wrote his Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “A Streetcar Named Desire.” It had everything: French Quarter charm, gorgeous street views, a delightful air of artistic decadence, and about 2 million swarming cockroaches.
She tripped on down to the local store, secured six aerosol “roach bombs,” lit them off in the apartment, and beat a hasty retreat.
Good thing she did, too, because when flames from the water heater ignited the fumes, the blast blew out the windows, collapsed the floor and walls, tore out the ceiling, and propelled the three-story building’s front door out into the street, where it hit a strolling passerby.
The recommended dosage is one can for a 20×30-foot room. The lady had used all six cans in the 8×10 foot kitchen. Destruction was nearly complete, and of course, food in the pantry was ruined for human consumption. The cockroaches, however, found it scrumptious.
Steven Tran of Westminster, Calif., loved his new first-floor apartment but didn’t care for the company of cockroaches maneuvering like little tanks across his living room floor. Determined to win at all costs, Tran lit off 25 roach bombs and slammed the door behind him.
“I really wanted to kill all of them,” he told reporters. “I thought if I use a lot more it will last longer.” The result ought to last him awhile, even if it wasn’t the result he wanted. The apartment exploded a few minutes later, blasting the door into a yard across the street, shattering all the windows, melting the carpet, and starting a blaze that burned all his furniture, adding up to $10,000-plus in damages.
Fire officials suspected the fumes were set off by a pilot light or burning incense. and the effect of the Saturday night holocaust on the cockroaches.
“Sunday, I saw them walking around.” reported a sadder but wiser Tran.
Take up the challenge, American sportsmen! Obviously, the only sporting way to wage the War On Cockroaches is with pellet guns, face-to-face on the field of honor! Even if that field of honor happens to be the kitchen linoleum.
A few words to the wise, though: be careful of ricochets, and never, never try to follow up on a wounded, enraged Periplaneta Americana with anything less than a 12 gauge.
—
Mark Moritz hung up his satirical spurs last issue to a collective sigh of relief from America’s gunwriters whom he had lampooned in “Friendly Fire” for two long, painful years. The 10 Ring is written by Commander Gilmore, a retired San Diego police officer who bases his humor, like Mark did, on actual occurrences. All the incidents described by the Commander are true.