Look Before You Thieve

Evilio waltzed into a stop-and-rob convenience store without a second glance at cars parked outside, never checked the clothing of customers inside, and stuck a gun in the clerk’s face. Had he looked, he might have noticed Wilbur Fernander standing by a cooler, wearing a black T-shirt with bold yellow letters reading Hollywood Police. He might also have noticed the gun on his hip, maybe the badge on his belt. But he got a chance to see them later.

Fernander, assigned to a street crimes unit, was conducting a routine business check while his partner waited in their unit outside. He only hesitated a second, surprised at Evilio The Oblivious pulling a heist with an officer in attendance, then alerted his partner by radio, stepped up behind Palau, and played a brief version of my-gun’s-bigger-than-your-gun.

“When he finally looked at me, his eyes got really big,” Fernander later told reporters. Yeah, we bet. And that sucking sound you heard, that was, well, never mind.

Palau, already wanted for parole violation, took the semi-smart option and dropped his .357 Magnum revolver on the counter. He was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a violent career criminal, and not-looking-around-real-good-before-pulling-a-stickup.

He might go into stand-up comedy. His story got a lot of laughs from other inmates at Broward County Jail.