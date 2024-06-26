Okay, boys and girls, this is one of those semi-complex scenarios where you can hardly tell the players without a scorecard, so let’s make up some names and jersey numbers right now. First, there’s Paul Brite, a 53-year-old Florida businessman.

Like a lot of law-abiding Americans, Paul doesn’t care for the idea of becoming a crime statistic, knows that food doesn’t really come from grocery stores, and safety doesn’t emanate like a forcefield from police stations.

He’s got a valid CCW permit but doesn’t even pack a roscoe on his person, preferring to simply keep a sidearm handy.

Second comes Carl Lee “Brains” Reese, a 21-year-old self-made punk with multiple arrests for carjacking in two states and a lonesome parole officer wondering where the heck ol’ Carl’s gone off to.

Third in the lineup is Mario Danele “Wheels” Sikes, Reese’s cousin and apparently his biggest fan. At 17 years old, Sikes’ juvenile record is protected from our prying eyes, but he’ll soon be batting in the big leagues, the “Big House” leagues, anyway.

Then you’ve got Jim Haire, owner of a painting and decking business, who probably never pictured himself as a traffic controller, especially in the middle of a gunfight. The rest of the mob can be introduced as we move along.