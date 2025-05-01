Gun, Badge And Camo
Who says there’s no use for ghillie suits in the city? There’s greenery on the urban scene, after all. It may be kinda small and well-groomed, so you have to be selective and not move around a lot, though.
Acting on a tip, Detective Earl Feugill thwarted a robbery at a fast-food restaurant in Florida by hiding next to the drive-up window, disguised as metropolitan shrubbery.
Decked out in camouflage, his face painted black and his shotgun wrapped in burlap strips, Feugill waited patiently for his suspect, then popped out, sorta like, well, a jack-in-the-box.
Just watch. The arrest will be thrown out at the appellate court level with a ruling that officers may not abuse their official powers by resorting to imitations of ornamental flora. Now, if he dressed up like a plastic lawn flamingo, okay then.
Fast-Firearms Franchise
The clerk at B & B Sales in Los Angeles undoubtedly violated a few statutes when he handed a load of guns and ammunition over to a group of nine men desperate for “more firepower,” but he figured the law might give him a break: The wild bunch were cops involved in a shoot-out with heavily-armed, body armor-clad crooks.
The clerk, who would only identify himself as “Bob,” said nine LAPD officers burst into the store looking for anything that might defeat high-tech body armor, or at least deliver enough punch to break some bones and cause shock trauma.
They and other officers were carrying on a prolonged gun battle with bank robbers about a mile away from Bob’s store. He quickly set them up with six rifles, two shotguns, and four cases of the most powerful ammo he had in stock.
Gee, I wonder why he didn’t make them wait 15 days like ordinary citizens in the Golden State have to endure.
“Train-Killer” Bullets
Years ago, American handgunners got some laughs out of a widely-reported invention for testing aircraft windshields. The Federal Aviation Administration’s “chicken cannon” is an air-powered device designed to launch poultry carcasses at high speed into jetliner windshields, simulating in-flight impact with birds.
The Brits heard about this unusual “fowling piece” and asked to borrow it for testing the windshields of their high-speed trains. To their amazement, the chicken they fired punched through their superstrength windshield like a hot knife through butter, completely penetrated the engineer’s chair, smashed an instrument panel and buried itself in the rear wall of the engine cab.
Stunned, British officials bundled up their test results and asked the FAA to review the procedure and tell them what went wrong. It didn’t take much analysis before the FAA realized they had failed to pass on a precaution they hadn’t even thought necessary.
They advised our pals-across-the-pond to use only thawed chickens in future tests.