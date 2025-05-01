Gun, Badge And Camo

Who says there’s no use for ghillie suits in the city? There’s greenery on the urban scene, after all. It may be kinda small and well-groomed, so you have to be selective and not move around a lot, though.

Acting on a tip, Detective Earl Feugill thwarted a robbery at a fast-food restaurant in Florida by hiding next to the drive-up window, disguised as metropolitan shrubbery.

Decked out in camouflage, his face painted black and his shotgun wrapped in burlap strips, Feugill waited patiently for his suspect, then popped out, sorta like, well, a jack-in-the-box.

Just watch. The arrest will be thrown out at the appellate court level with a ruling that officers may not abuse their official powers by resorting to imitations of ornamental flora. Now, if he dressed up like a plastic lawn flamingo, okay then.