Driveby Moonings

Felony Stupid

On the silver screen, bank robbers seem to enjoy a little more status than their street-mugging peers, presumably because they’re a bit smarter, a tad more astute than commoner thieves. Maybe it’s because we at least think they can count.

But just about the time you think a financial institution stickup man packs a few more IQ points than your average hood, along comes Wiljen Serrano.

Serrano, 26, apparently never heard Rule Number One of Bank Robbery — Never Take the Dye Pack! His first attempt to rob the Progress Federal Savings Bank resulted in a bungled getaway, a technicolor explosion, and Serrano’s narrow escape with his life and a load of dye-stained laundry.

Violating another rule of robbery-as-a-career, Serrano returned to the same bank a few weeks later, this time grabbing everyone’s attention by leaping up onto a teller’s counter.

“Don’t give me the dye pack,” he screamed, waving a large knife, “Or I’ll blow your head off!”

Bank employees and customers stared. Somehow, even the businesslike brandishing of his deadly blade couldn’t quite stifle the giggles. Serrano realized he’d blown his image, grabbed some cash, and fled. Unimpressed witnesses followed at a discreet distance and pointed him out to the cops.

Maybe they give classes in Remedial Robbery in Pennsylvania prisons. You know, like writing on the board 100 times: “GUN: Blow your head off. KNIFE: Cut you up, bad. CLUB: Beat you like a baby seal.” Something like that.

—

Mark Moritz hung up his satirical spurs to a collective sigh of relief from America’s gun writers whom he had lampooned in Friendly Fire for two long, painful years. The 10 Ring is written by Commander Gilmore, a retired San Diego police officer who bases his humor, like Mark did, on actual occurrences. All the incidents described by the Commander are true.

