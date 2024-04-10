Animal Outrages

Monkey Business

Ask you guys to send in funny gun-related stuff, and you don’t send squat. Run just one teeny little article about an attack by an assault monkey, and you menagerie-minded maniacs go into overdrive.

Apparently, some significant percentage of our readers are fish-and-fur-fight fanatics. I guess there ain’t no accounting for taste. So here’s a sampling of the weird critter tails you’ve sent me:

Police in Sacramento, Calif., arrested a man on a charge of suspected spousal abuse after he allegedly battered his wife with an assortment of frozen squirrels. The couple were reportedly arguing when the unnamed husband stepped into the kitchen, “… took several frozen squirrels from the freezer then struck her with them.”

The article said, “It was unclear why the squirrels were in the freezer,” which only illustrates the naiveté of this Sacramento reporter.

Some readers might even speculate the couple in question are fond of cooking and eating arboreal rodents. But true aficionados of musica sciuridae know there is no finer tympanic instrument than a rigidly-chilled member of the family sciuris carolinensis for beating out a snappy rhythm on a collection of overturned pots and pans. Clearly, hence, the kitchen location of the weapons in question.

In a further lapse of journalistic professionalism, the article failed to note whether the frozen squirrels were individually wielded or whether multiple squirrels clenched between the fingers, swung or hurled, were used in the attack, or even whether or not any of the dreaded “assault squirrels” were employed, albeit posthumously.