The Versacarry Pro holster features a self-molding, dual comfort guard design, which reduces sharp edges from coming into contact with the user. The dual comfort guard is equipped with strong neodymium earth magnets sewn into the lining, to ensure closure and protection. It’s made of exotic water buffalo leather and is compatible for IWB and OWB carry. The Versacarry Pro is able to fit a variety of .380 ACP, 9mm, .40 S&W and .45 ACP handguns from GLOCK, SIG SAUER, S&W, Ruger, Springfield and more.

(979) 820-3267

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/versacarry