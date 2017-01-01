Trijicon Reflex Sight

Trijicon Inc. has launched the Machine Gun Reflex Sight (MGRS) for machine gunners. The MGRS was created to withstand the constant, violent battering caused by the rapid recoil of fixed and turret-mounted machine guns. Forged out of 7075-T6 aluminum, the MGRS features a large objective lens with a 3×2-inch viewing area and a 35-MOA segmented circle reticle — a 3-MOA dot is centered within the reticle for precise aiming. It has seven brightness settings, with two facilitating the use of night-vision optics and five providing amplification for current conditions, including a super-brilliant setting for bright daylight. A single CR123A battery provides more than 1,000 hours of continuous operation.

