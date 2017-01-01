Streamlight has introduced three models to the TLR-6 Rail Mount weapon light, which is designed to securely attach to the rail and triggerguard of GLOCK and M&P standard and compact railed handguns; Springfield Armory XD and XD(M); and XD Mod.2 railed handguns. Features include C4 LED to maximize visibility and integrated red aiming laser for tactical and home defense uses. Each model offers 100 lumens, 2,000 candela and a beam distance of 89 meters. The three lighting modes include LED Only, LED/Laser and Laser Only.

In addition, the TLR-6 weapon light for non-rail 1911 firearms securely attaches to the triggerguard of many non-rail 1911 handguns including Kimber, Colt, Ruger and Smith & Wesson. Tactical and home defense users alike will appreciate the benefit of the bright white light and its red aiming laser. The light delivers 100 lumens, 2,000 candela and a beam distance of 89 meters. It’s equipped with three lighting modes: LED Only, LED/Laser and Laser Only.

Dual Switch (DS) models have been added to the Strion family of rechargeable lights: the Strion DS, Strion DS HL (High Lumen) and Strion DS HPL (High Performance, High Lumen). Each offers two independent, easy-to-locate switches that offer flexibility of use — from conducting tactical operations to lighting up outdoor sites in low light conditions. Featuring three variable intensity modes, the Strion DS HL and DS HPL deliver 700 lumens on high, while the Strion DS provides 375 lumens. The lights also feature a TEN-TAP programmable switch that offers a choice of high/medium/low with strobe; high only without strobe; or high/medium/low without strobe.

