Smith & Wesson’s New Model 41

Return Of A .22 LR Gem.
It took Smith & Wesson 105 years to deliver a .22 semi-automatic to the shooting public, but when they did, it was a doozie. Introduced in 1957, the Smith & Wesson Model 41 was an overnight sensation, and frankly, the old wheelgun company was caught completely off guard. It took 3+ years of production to come even nearly satisfying the demand for what was then considered to be the finest quality, .22 semi-automatic made in America. Now, 56 years later, the famous target-quality, Smith & Wesson Model 41 has been given a remarkable facelift by S&W’s Performance Center. You wouldn’t know the old girl.
The Smith & Wesson Performance Center is unique in the firearms industry. Composed of senior craftsmen, it is has proved to be a hotbed for the development and production of innovative, refined and, in many cases, very highly stylized handguns and long guns. If it’s stamped “Performance Center” it’s a special creation and available only in limited quantities.
The skeletonized front sight (above) is a racy concept from the Performance Center staff,
providing a crisp, clear front sight. The Model 41’s rear sight (below) is uncluttered, clear
and micro-adjustable.
PC
The Performance Center is also the source of precision gunsmithing services at S&W to upgrade, enhance and refurbish customers’ revolvers and pistols as well as being the source of the “Pro Series” of competition enhanced revolvers and pistols that qualify as “factory stock” in competitive matches.
The mission statement of the Performance Center is worth reviewing. It states, “The S&W Performance Center builds firearms of uncompromising quality for sophisticated firearms users with specific expectations and exclusive applications. To meet their requirements, Performance Center gunsmiths conceptualize, engineer and handcraft our products from the ground up. The team comprises the ‘best of the best’ with an average length of service with S&W of over 23 years.”
From that mission statement flows a stream of competition-quality revolvers and semi-autos, the familiar Thunder Ranch specials, unique M&P AR’s and those really exotic models like the .460 XVR revolver with its spacey 14-inch barrel and mounted bipod. I think the key word at the Performance Center is “conceptualize.” The ability of the Performance Center craftsmen to dream up a completely new design or to refurbish and refine an existing design really gives Smith & Wesson a creative edge in the industry. The new Model 41 is a perfect example.
When it made its debut in 1957, the Model 41 had really been rolling around the course for 10 years. In 1947, then newly elected Smith & Wesson president, Swedish-born engineer, Carl Hellstrom, refocused the war-weary company on the design and production of entirely new lines of handguns. Two Model 41 experimental prototypes, the X-41 and X-42, were produced that year. For the next 10 years at venues like Camp Perry, Hellstrom subjected the prototypes to the rigors of competition and to the design recommendations of experienced handgun competitors.
When finally released in 1957 as the Model 41, Smith & Wesson’s first .22 semi-auto, was a highly refined target design and not inexpensive.
Leafing through a 1961 edition of Stoeger’s Shooter’s Bible, I found the Model 41 carried a retail price of $100 while S&W’s top-of-the-line, K-22 target revolver was pegged at $81 retail. At the time, Smith & Wesson also marketed a plainer model of the semi-automatic, designated the Model 46, for $85, but competitors wanted all the bells and whistles the Model 41 offered. The Model 46 was discontinued.
As originally released, the Model 41 sported a 7-1/2-inch barrel with a muzzlebrake and a 3/8-ounce barrel weight. A lightweight 5-inch field barrel was soon added as an accessory from the parts department. In the years that followed, a variety of barrel lengths, weights and even extended sighting radius models were offered, including a .22 Short model for International Rapid Fire competition.
Certainly one of the unique features of the Model 41 is the ease with which an owner can change out barrels. You merely unload the pistol, lock back the slide, rotate the triggerguard down, lift off the barrel, replace the barrel, close the triggerguard and release the slide. It’s that simple. Machined tolerances on the Model 41 have always been held to a minimum, and the unique barrel retention system is rigid and wear-compensating.
The new Model 41 is an eyeful. Speak about styling! From its integral Picatinny rib to its skeletonized front Patridge sight, it bespeaks character.
In a day when optics are almost essential at competitive events, it was a masterful touch to machine a Picatinny rib into the 5-1/2-inch barrel. During my testing, that new rib just demanded some good optics, and I complied with the addition of a reliable 4×28 Bausch & Lomb pistol scope. On the other hand, the micro-adjustable, factory open sights are exceptionally uncluttered and clear, just great for precision target work if open sights are required.
Because it’s always been first and foremost a competitive handgun, the Model 41 has routinely been factory fitted with a light, crisp trigger, adjustable for minimal overtravel with an Allen head screw positioned at the back of the triggerguard. Smith & Wesson still supplies an Allen wrench with its pistol so it’s worth fiddling with the factory trigger stop adjustment a bit to suit your fancy.
The Performance Center specifications call for a factory adjusted, weight-of-pull, ranging between 2-3/4 and 3-1/4 pounds. The trigger of the test gun averaged exactly a crisp 2-3/4 pounds on a Lyman electronic gauge. It’s a great Performance Center trigger and easy to master.
If you are a lefty, one of the nice features of the Model 41 stock is that it’s ambidextrous. The controls are right-handed, but there’s a comfortable thumb rest shaped into both sides of the checkered target grips.
How did the racy Model 41 with its 5-1/2-inch button-rifled barrel perform? Over a rest at 25 yards mounted with the 4×28 B&L scope, the Model 41 loved the German-made Wolf Match Target load, grouping five shots into 1/2 to 3/4 inch. CCI’s consistently accurate Mini-Mag load produced groups in the 7/8- 1-inch range. CCI’s Mini-Mag or Winchester Power-Point would be my hands-down choices for small game hunting, and that’s not the first time I’ve made that observation.
Rimfires are choosy, and the Model 41 is no exception. There’s no right answer, even when shooting the same model side-by-side. For accuracy, you just have to experiment with each individual piece and then buy as much ammo, hopefully from the same lot, as you can afford (or is available these days).
Depending upon demand, Smith & Wesson’s classic Model 41 comes and goes. There have been years when the Model 41 was never even produced. This is not one of those years, and this is certainly not just another Model 41. It’s a certified Performance Center model, and if history is any teacher, it won’t be offered for an extended period of time.
By Holt Bodison
>> Click Here << To See More Photos and Specs
Order Your Copy Of The GUNS Magazine July 2013 Issue Today!
After reading the article about Smith & Wesson’s model 41 in my GUNS magazine July 2013, one would think this is the top of the food chain, best-thing-since-sliced-bread, gem of a gun. I beg to differ. I have had many problems with my Model 41 (just a year old)which has been back to the factory 3 times! The gun is a product of substandard materials and workmanship. It is now about to go back for the 4th time, and I do not want the gun back! Most recently the gun totally failed (would not feed, would not cycle, could not rack it back)in a match. I, of course, have attempted to communicate with S&W again about this, but they are totally closed for their summer hiatus, leaving only the phone message option when called. Nice way to run a business, particularly if you are producing lemons instead of guns.
So what your next match pistol going to be??
I bought one and frankly i am disappointed in its preformance. It has been back two times and i am still not satisfied with it. I will say that S&W has been very helpful and the guys i spoke with fantastic. I guess they just have to make some personnel adjustments.
I was very interested in the S&W Model 41 until I read your comments. What have you found that is working well for you for match shooting?
Thank you.
Richard
Guys all do respect as I am sure I am not at the level of shooting as you folks, Darla in general. But I shoot 5 or 6 thousand rounds of 22lr every year or so and many of those rounds(assorted bulk ammo) go through my model 41 from the performance center which I’ve had for a couple of years. Folks it shoots bulleyes once in a while some little jam up happens but mines awesome !
the 41 is a great target pistol and yes anything is subject to problems,,,,problem is you are sending it back to S&W,,,when people like Jimmy clark,,,Clark Custom guns in Louisiana can fine tune it like an old one….with no problems…also there are other competent smiths out there like 10 ring precision of San Antonio, Tx…don’t give up on it….spend a little more..you wasted money shipping to S&W…my nickle
I have owned, and sold, two brand new model 41’s in the last 5 years. Neither one was reliable with CCI-SV, or any other ammunition. I suffered through alibi, after alibi, during Bullseye matches and then sold both of them. I now shoot a Pardini SPnew for Bullseye. No more alibis.
For every one person I hear bitch about the 41, I hear dozens and dozens Bragg about it. I got feed up with being beat by them so I got one. Well boys and girls, I am keeping mine. get the right ammo and the right spring, it will shoot as well as any. My eyes are bad now and my hand don’t hold as well, but the weapon shoots where it is pointed. The chamber is real tight and it is a match gun. I am just getting back into pistol shooting and the 41 is the one I will be using, I am having to look at scopes now but so what, After many years in the Army my body and eyes are not like I am 21. I all ways find it odd that people will put things down but those that like something most of the time will say nothing. Not to say every one that comes out of the shop is up to snuff, but I would say very few are bad guns. Maybe I will see some of you at the nationals, good shooting to every one.
You know I think the Gun is great. However I did send it back once because it fell apart . Literally I got scared because the whole thing was in pieces. Granted Smith & Wesson fixed it right away at no charge. I still have it for some 14 years and is a 7 inch Barrel which makes it a nice but heavy target Gun. I have it with a scope and I can shoot Bulls Eye 100 plus yards but then again I can do that with a Rugger 22. I am not a great shot but I could say that if I was to buy the Gun again I would not do it I think it is not right that a gun has to be taken back several times or even once. A gun is a very dangerous object . I can deal with a broken computer or phone but a gun. no way. My 350 dollar 18year old Ruger 9mm has over 5k rounds and that thing still going strong never jammed once . Just a thought
I’ve owned my 41 for forty years and other than tuning the extractor it has been flawless. I shoot CCI SV and SK magazine .22 lr. I consistently hit a full size ram at 130 yards off hand and the 100 yard 10″ plate at my local range. Mine won’t ever be sold, my daughter gets it. Problems I’ve seen with the 41 have generally been ammo and shooter technique. It’s a wonderful target pistol and doubt I’ll ever wear it out.