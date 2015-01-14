Smith & Wesson’s Model 52 .38 Master

This Classic Bull’s-Eye Semi-Auto Pistol Is

Chambered For The .38 Special Mid-Range Wadcutter.

It was a pistol target shooters could only dream about—a .38 Special autoloader that held its groups into 2-inches or less at 50 yards. Yes, there had been prior 1911-frame-based .38 Special automatics before the S&W Model 52’s debut in September 1961, but they were the handcrafted creations of gifted gunsmiths like James Clark with his .38 Conversion and the gunsmiths of the US Army Marksmanship Training Unit at Fort Benning, Ga., working with their unique .38 AMU ammunition, a semi-rimless, .38 Special round designed for enhanced stacking and feeding from an autoloader magazine.

The introduction of the Smith & Wesson Model 52 chambered for .38 Special, mid-range, wadcutter ammunition was a stunning first—the first successful, factory, .38 Special target autoloader ever launched, and it took the target shooting community by storm.

The story really begins in 1946 when C.R. Hellstrom took over the reins as President of Smith & Wesson. Hellstrom was intrigued by Germany’s P-38, double-action, 9mm pistol. Sensing there might be large military and a police market interested in an American-designed, American-made, double-action, 9mm pistol, Hellstrom assigned the design task to master mechanic, Joseph W. Norman, head of the Experimental and Product Development Department.

Norman designed what would eventually become known as the Model 39. Interestingly enough, two lines of 9mm chambered prototypes were made for distribution and testing by the military and law enforcement communities—a single action, designated the Model 44, and a double action, given the Model 39 moniker. The Model 44 single action failed to generate any market enthusiasm. The Model 39, on the other hand, was enthusiastically received, and the alloy frame model was put into full production in 1957.

In 1960, the US Army Marksmanship Training Unit requested that S&W build them both steel and alloy framed Model 39 ’s chambered for their .38 AMU cartridge for testing and evaluation as competitive target arms. S&W complied, but the USAMTU decided not to go ahead with the wholesale adoption of the design.

The Model 52 had to pass an accuracy spec at 50 yards before it was shipped.

Now for a little collector’s story. The initial model designation given those USAMTU prototypes was the Model 39-1, but then it occurred to S&W that the unsold Model 39-1’s chambered for the unique .38 AMU cartridge might one day become confused with the standard Model 39 in 9mm Luger. The alloy frame Model 39-1’s still in inventory were then stamped with the designation, Model 52. In 1964, three years after the successful introduction of the Model 52 .38 Master, S&W decided to release the Model 52 (formerly the Model 39-1 in .38 AMU caliber) into the marketplace. Once again they had to differentiate the USAMTU Model 52 from the Model 52 .38 Master so they stamped an “A” after the USAMTU model number, making them Model 52-A’s. If you ever find a Model 52-A in the serial number range 35,850-35,927, it’s a very rare bird since less than 87 were ever released, but it could be worth up to $3,000 if authenticated.

Their experiences with the US Army Marksmanship Training Unit and steel framed Model 39’s in .38 AMU caliber certainly galvanized S&W to develop a commercial, target grade, centerfire, autoloader as a companion piece to their highly successful Model 41 rimfire target model. The qualities they were pursuing in the new autoloader were high accuracy, functional reliability, balanced handling, a competition grade trigger and target quality sights.

A micrometer adjustable target sight (above) matched up with a Patridge front

sight (below) provided high definition and zero backlash.

The decision was made to chamber the new pistol for conventional, mid-range, .38 Special ammunition featuring a wadcutter bullet seated flush with the end of the case. The initial Model 52 .38 Master, introduced in 1961, used the lockwork of the Model 39, which was modified to single action only by the addition of a setscrew.

S&W’s claim for each Model 52 released was 10-shot, 10-ring accuracy at 50 yards from a machine rest. The 50-yard pistol target’s 10-ring measures 3.39 inches. In his book, The History of Smith & Wesson, Roy Jinks, the official S&W historian, states, “… to insure the accuracy of the pistol, extra-rigid inspection was incorporated by having the Model 52 machine rest tested at 50 yards to assure that the pistol would shoot 5-shot groups having a maximum spread of two inches. Any pistol that could not meet this standard was returned to production for reworking.”

Five-shot, 2-inch-or-less groups at 50 yards from a factory autoloader are simply otherworldly.

One of the secrets of the Model 52 is in the fit of the barrel to the model’s unique barrel bushing. There is an enlarged ring at the muzzle end of the barrel, which is closely fitted to the barrel bushing by tightening and locking the notched barrel bushing in place with a special spanner wrench. Another secret is a target trigger measuring only 2-3/4 pounds on my Lyman electronic gauge, and another secret is the competition quality target sights fully adjustable and without the least hint of backlash.

Because of tight tolerances and rigid inspections of the Model 52, only 90 pistols were built in 1961. Production in 1962 was only 1,078 for this flagship model. Total production for the original Model 52 made from 1961 to 1963 was 3,500 units.

The Model 52 magazine (above) held only 5 mid-range, .38 Special flush-mouth wadcutters.

Over-travel of the light, crisp trigger of the Model 52 (below) was controlled by a stop screw.

Complaints about the M-39 double-action trigger modified to single action poured in from competitors and, in 1963, S&W designed a completely new and dedicated single action, target trigger and hammer. The newly configured model was designated the Model 52-1, which was produced from 1963 to 1971. In 1971, the factory installed an improved, coil spring tensioned extractor developed originally for the Model 39, giving it the new designation of Model 52-2. The Model 52-2 was the last variation of the Model 52, and it was the last of its breed, being discontinued in 1993.

The last retail for the Model 52-2 (with two, 5-shot magazines, its unique barrel bushing wrench, cleaning rod and brush) was $908. It was always an expensive handgun.

Model 52’s are not uncommon on the used market and on Internet auction sites but be prepared to pay $1,000 or more for a gun in good condition with two magazines and that ever-essential Model 52 barrel-bushing wrench.

The development of the S&W Model 52 .38 Master is one of the great stories in the world of competition handguns. In the hands of marksmen like Bill Blankenship, it went on to win world championships, and it is as competitive today as it was 54 years ago.

History of Smith & Wesson by Roy Jinks, hardcover, 290 pages ©1977, out-of-print.

By Holt Bodinson

MODEL 52 .38 MASTER

MAKER: Smith & Wesson

2100 Roosevelt Ave

Springfield, MA 01104

(800) 331-0852

http://gunsmagazine.com/company/smith-wesson/

Action: Single-action autoloader

Caliber: .38 Special, mid range wadcutter

Magazine Capacity: 5

Barrel length: 5 inches

Overall length: 8 5/8 inches

Weight: 41 ounces

Sights: 1/8 inch partridge (front)

Micrometer adjustable (rear)

Sight radius: 6 15/16 inches

Stocks: Checkered walnut

Finish: Blue

Value: $950

(35th Edition of the Blue Book of Gun Values by S.P. Fjestad)

