A Visit With Bart, Part 2

By John Taffin

Last month I shared some of my thoughts on Skeeter Skelton, who I was fortunate to know. This month, another friend of mine, Jeff Hoover, is going to talk about his visit with Bart Skelton, Skeeter’s son, who also happens to be a gunwriter and former lawman.

“It’s the rare occasion when expectations are exceeded, but such was the case when sixgunning buddy and holstermaker extraordinaire, Doc Barranti, and I headed south to New Mexico. Since becoming a fulltime hide-stretcher, Doc has been getting much deserved attention from a group of grizzled guys commonly known as ‘gunwriters.’ One in particular was a Mr. Bart Skelton.

“I remember when Bart first contacted Doc. Doc was ecstatic when he found out he was talking to Bart Skelton. You see, Doc has an obsessive-compulsive disorder with anything having to do with Skeeter, as do many of us. But when Skeeter left this world all too soon, Bart stepped up to carry on the tradition of writing about good sixguns and the way of life down by the border. When Bart learned Doc travels to New Mexico periodically, he offered him a place to hole up if he was ever in the area. So Doc made certain one day he would be. Plans were made and firmed up, and the anticipation started.

“Our flight was uneventful. As our rented Pathfinder turned off of miles and miles of paved highway, the dirt road was a welcome change from the heat mirage drifting up off the hot asphalt. It was 105 degrees and the further south we drove, the drier it got. The landscape was vacant, brown and dry. There was very little green to be seen. Everything took on the appearance of a dessicated liver pill. Bart had to text us the final directions to get to the Skelton hacienda, surreptitiously hidden in the desert.

Skeeter’s badge, Customs ID, and .38 S&W Chiefs Special.

Bart Skelton shooting Skeeter’s famous 7-1/2 inch

Ruger .44 Magnum Flat-Top Blackhawk.

“We cautiously approached the house, not wanting to be mistaken for banditos. Pulling up, we spotted Bart as he waved to us and showed us where to park. Handshakes and greetings were exchanged as Bart invited us in to his home. And what a home it is! Large and spacious, it’s a one-story house with Mexican floor tile throughout and large cedar beams in the high ceilings. The bookcases in the living room and paneling for the dining room came from a church in England, as did the front door. A large bookcase pretty much covers the adjoining wall of the great room, leading into the dining room. On its shelves lay items of great interest to any sixgunner—various badges, credentials and memorabilia of both Bart and Skeeter.

“There was also a large wooden box that contained several of Skeeter’s knives, along with the skull of the brown bear, courtesy of Bart. Also present were local Indian artifacts, spurs, reloading books and old pictures. A bearskin rug lies in front of the fireplace. Next to it are two saddles on stands. Hanging off the saddles are several gun rigs of various makes and vintage. After a warm welcome and a cold drink, we all adjourned to the living room for conversation. When talking about his Dad, Bart, a master storyteller would pause, leaving Doc and I hanging. Then he’d go to his gunroom and bring out the gun he was talking about.

“Both our eyes lit up as Bart came back carrying the 7-1/2-inch Ruger Flattop that was a catalyst for so many sixgunners. It was a favorite of Skeeter’s, one associated with him. But there were only a few over 1,000 made. There are a lot of disappointed Skeeter fans out there who didn’t get theirs. Luckily, Doc and I were able to wrangle a few ourselves. When Bart asked if we wanted to shoot it, we jumped off the leather couch and were at the shooting bench with eyes and ears on! You can interpret this as a resounding yes!

“Handling Skeeter’s gun, let alone shooting it, was some pretty special stuff. A 10-inch steel gong was placed at 50 yards and we both put 5 rounds through the iconic piece. I think we both went 4 for 5, as I pictured Skeeter smiling down on us, chuckling at the misses and saying “Don’t want you boys getting too cocky.

“What a treat! This may have been the highlight of the entire trip. Skeeter made the stocks for the Ruger himself. Using figured walnut, he fitted them perfectly and sanded them thin, thinner than factory stocks. They feel really good in your hand.

Skeeter often mentioned his good friend Evan Quiros, whose sixgun

of choice was the 8-3/8-inch S&W Model 29.

This engraved and ivory stocked Colt SAA in .44 Special features

Skeeter’s Deaf Smith County sheriff’s badge (below).

“This was the introduction to the five guns Bart got from his father. Skeeter had an arrangement with Bart he could have 5 of his guns if anything ever happened to him. The rest, Sally, Bart’s mom, would sell or do with them as she saw fit. Bart said the first gun he got from the safe after Skeeter died was an engraved 1950’s vintage Colt 1911 with S&W rear sight. Bart always liked this gun and it held a special meaning to him since it was the one Skeeter carried most frequently during his LE career.

“Bart then went on to tell us how his Dad was at Bill Ruger’s home in Connecticut. Bill had just invited Skeeter to go on a moose hunt. They were in Bill’s gunroom, full of classic rifles. Holland & Holland, Westley Richards, Rigby’s … you name it. Bill told Skeeter to pick out a rifle to take on the hunt. Out of all the rifles, Skeeter chose a Ruger No. 1 in .45-70. After the hunt, Bill shipped the rifle to him as a gift.

“Skeeter always liked short-barreled snubbies as backup guns, and his was a nickel-plated S&W Chiefs Special with a bobbed hammer. On the backstrap is engraved “Charles Skelton, Sheriff, Deaf Smith Co.” Incidentally, Bart also carried it as a backup during his detective days.

“Last was the fully-engraved Colt SAA in .44 Special with a 4-3/4-inch barrel. It has Skeeter’s Deaf Smith County sheriff badge and US Customs badge engraved on it, along with his signature on the backstrap. After a 2-year wait, Colt’s Walter Gleason hand-delivered the completed gun to the Skelton home, in Deming, New Mexico, for the princely sum of one silver dollar.

“All the guns mentioned, are guns I have read about, as I’m sure most of you have, in various Skeeter articles over the years. Bart knew which guns were dear to his father and I’m sure this is the main reason he chose those particular five. We all enjoy relics which trigger good memories from days gone by. And what can be better than the favorite guns from our Dad to do this?

“After a full day and evening of sixgun show and tell, with a meal of steak fajitas at intermission, we all headed for bed in the wee hours of morning. I had the honor of sleeping in the gunroom, complete with king-size bed and sink. Above the confines of a large gun safe, where the Skelton blued steel and walnut reside in crowded quarters, was a vintage black and white picture of an old compadre I immediately recognized.

“It was none other than Lt. Col. Evan B. Quiros, Skeeter’s friend and owner of the large Shipp Ranch in Webb County, Texas. He was kneeling down next to a javelina with his ever present 8-3/8-inch S&W Model 29. The Colonel was the inspiration for Skeeter’s fictional character, Dobe Grant. Bart had told us over supper of hunts with his dad and other Texas lawmen, gunwriters, and industry bigwigs at the Shipp Ranch. He told of the cookouts that always followed and the colorful talk around the firepit at night. Bart said the conversations were more educational than any university.

“Sleep came easy as I counted my lucky stars and dreamt a sixgunner’s dreams.”

