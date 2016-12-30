Rough Zero

A Collimator Begins Saving Time,

Effort And Money Quickly

By John Barsness

This may seem a little strange, but quite a few riflemen become upset at the very concept of collimators. I’ve run into several who’ve gotten really huffy at the mere mention of “bore-sighter,” asking why they should spend good money on one, when they’ve never had any trouble sighting-in a rifle.

This makes sense as far as it goes, but the several bore-sighters on my workbench are primarily used for aligning scopes with the bore during mounting. When huffy shooters are questioned about “never had any trouble sighting-in a rifle,” most admit they’ve run into scopes with inaccurate adjustments, or that “ran out of adjustment” so couldn’t be sighted-in.

While some scopes have clicks as unreliable as 7-day weather forecasts, often inaccurate adjustments result from scopes not being reasonably aligned with the barrel. The point of impact in internally-adjusted scopes is changed by turning screws contacting the erector tube inside the scope. The adjustments in typical 1-inch scopes work most accurately when the screws contact the middle of the erector tube, instead of off to the side—as they do when a scope’s misaligned with the bore.

The easiest way to prevent this misalignment is by using a collimator when mounting the scope. Now, the same job can be accomplished by classic bore-sighting—looking through the barrel while pointing it at some small object, then seeing if the mounted scope lines up with the object. But in 40-some years of mounting scopes, exactly one of my workshops had a window where rifles could be bore-sighted easily, using the peak of my neighbor’s house across the street. This might be a feature to consider when building a workshop, but might be more expensive than buying a collimator—and doesn’t work with rifles where you can’t look through the bore, such as lever-actions.

A few shooters don’t like collimators because some counter-jockey in a sporting goods store used one on a scope they’d just purchased, and the first shot didn’t even land on a 100-yard target. This can happen, but no pre-shooting alignment technique guarantees the first shot will hit a foot-square target, because bullets don’t always fly exactly where the barrel points.

Oh, once in a while they do, but normally different kinds of ammo shoot to varying spots on a foot-square target—or miss it completely when a rifle’s sighted-in with another brand. Consequently, the first thing I do with a new collimator (manufacturers sometimes send me new models to test) is put the thing on several sighted-in rifles, to see how well it works.

For decades the most common kind of collimator used an arbor (or “spud”) inserted in the muzzle of a rifle, combined with a grid on an optical screen. The collimator I’ve owned longest, an old Bushnell, uses exactly this system, with three expandable arbors for calibers from .22 to .45. Many other models come with a selection of specific-caliber arbors. The Bushnell screen’s alignment is even somewhat adjustable (though not as easily as the average scope), but I quit playing with the adjustments after the reticles of several sighted-in rifles ended up reasonably close to the same place, a point on the grid just above the “crosshairs” in the center. That’s the spot I “aim for” when mounting scopes.

After actually testing a collimator, the second step in the process is centering the unmounted scope’s reticle. This not only insures the adjustment screws are contacting the erector tube near its center, but allows the maximum amount of windage and elevation adjustment, preventing a scope from running out of adjustment during its initial trip to the range.

Two techniques can be used, counting turret-turns or the mirror method. In the first, the turret’s twisted in one direction until it stops, then twisted in the other direction until it stops, while counting the turns. It’s then centered by twisting the turret half that number of turns.

The mirror method involves placing the front of the objective bell against a well-lit mirror, then looking through the scope. You’ll see the reticle and, somewhat off-center, its reflection. Adjust the turrets until the reticle and reflection line up, and the adjustments should be close to centered. (With less-expensive scopes, sometimes the objective bell isn’t absolutely square, or more commonly, the reticle itself isn’t centered perfectly in the scope.)

Modern magnetic collimators like this Leupold (above) are more versatile

than traditional models like John’s old Bushnell (below). Both should be

tested on an already-sighted-in rifle first.

After the scope’s mounted, a collimator also comes in handy for checking its basic functions. If the scope’s a variable, then a collimator allows a quick check of whether the reticle stays centered throughout the scope’s entire magnification range. These days it’s rare to find even inexpensive variables with wandering reticles, but it can happen. A collimator can save a lot of ammo and range time defining the problem.

I center the reticle on the collimator grid, then turn the adjustments a certain number of clicks up and down or back and forth to see if the reticle returns to the same place and test the consistency of each click. Some scopes act differently once the rifle is actually shot between clicking the adjustments, but if a scope doesn’t behave well during a collimator check there’s no sense in wasting ammo at the range—especially if the elevation turret is designed for instant adjusting to longer ranges.

These days some collimators are pretty inexpensive, especially those that magnetically attach to the rifle’s muzzle rather than use arbors. Obviously, magnetic collimators don’t actually line up with the bore itself, depending instead on a square muzzle crown. Usually they work well, but again should be checked out on at least a couple of already sighted-in rifles. I’ve used a Leupold for around a decade, but a friend firmly believes the same collimator is a total piece of junk, apparently because the one he bought turned out to be defective. However, he didn’t pre-check it even on a single sighted-in rifle. (Again, any collimator needs to be checked before use.)

Magnetic collimators can also be adjusted easily for scopes mounted at very different heights, and are particularly handy for use on muzzlebrakes, suppressors or other muzzle attachments, or on calibers where arbors can’t be used, such as rifled shotgun barrels. Most feature a grid-screen but some use laser beams. Perhaps the most consistently accurate collimator in my collection is a Wheeler magnetic laser model from Battenfeld Technology, but it requires far more space than a screen collimator to work correctly. (Other laser bore-sighters are inserted into the action or chamber, projecting the beam through the bore, but have the same space requirement.)

Some shooters also believe arbors can damage barrels. They probably can, since some humans are mobile disaster areas, capable of wrecking almost anything they touch. But I’ve looked through all of my rifle barrels with a Hawkeye bore-scope without seeing any scratches from the Bushnell—and it’s been on some rifles a number of times, especially those used to range-test scopes. A little care goes a long way.

Half of John Barsness’s dozen books are on firearms and shooting. Modern Hunting Optics was published by Deep Creek Press in 2014, and is available through www.riflesandrecipes.com, P.O. Box 579, Townsend, MT 59644, (406) 521-0273.

Bushnell Corporation

9200 Cody, Overland Park

KS 66214-1734

(800) 423-3537

http://gunsmagazine.com/company/bushnell-outdoor-products/

Leupold & Stevens

14400 Northwest Greenbriar Parkway

Beaverton, OR 97006

(503) 646-9171

http://gunsmagazine.com/company/leupold-stevens-inc/

Battenfeld Technologies

2501 Lemone Industrial Blvd.

Columbia, MO 65201

(573) 445-9200

http://gunsmagazine.com/company/battenfeld-technologies-inc/

Read More Optic Articles

Purchase A Password To Read The February 2017 Digital Edition

(Includes FREE Download Of PDF Version For Your Desktop Or Mobile Device)

Purchase a printed copy of the February 2017 issue

Purchase a PDF download of the February 2017 issue now!