Remington’s Ultimate Muzzleloader

Front-Loaders Were Once Consigned To

Short-Range Hunting, But No More.

This one caught me totally off guard at Remington’s 2015 seminar—Remington’s return to the field of muzzleloading with a powerful Model 700 hybrid requiring the buyer to fill out a Form 4473. With a load consisting of four, 50-grain pellets of Hodgdon Triple Seven, topped off with a 250-grain Premier AccuTip sabot round and touched off by a Remington 9-1/2 magnum primer seated in a short, brass case, the Model 700 Ultimate Muzzleloader is being touted as a 300-yard rifle. Clocking 2,424 fps over my chronograph, it just may be all of that.

For the past month, I’ve been working with Remington’s Model 700 Ultimate Muzzleloader. Testing a variety of propellants and projectiles other than factory recommended Triple Seven and AccuTip load. It’s been a learning experience.

My first impression is it’s a big gun. It’s heavy, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces without a scope and 10 pounds, 2 ounces with a 3-9×40 Bushnell Bone Collector scope and mounts. The gray laminate stock model I tested (a similar style Bell & Carlson synthetic stock is also available) is designed along the lines of what I would call a “varmint” or “target” stock. The thick forearm is flat and very wide, averaging 2-1/2 inches in width. It’s an utterly stable design over the bags or from any solid rest, for that matter, and a very deliberate, offhand stock. Yet, it’s a cumbersome design for a big-game muzzleloader to be carried afield, unless you primarily hunt from a stand.

The barreled action is all stainless, featuring a 26-inch fluted barrel with a 1:26-inch twist in a single shot, Model 700 action. Screwed into the beech of the barrel is a breech plug. The end of the breech plug is shaped as a cone with a flash hole down its center. The cone mates with the mouth of a short brass case holding a large rifle, magnum primer, sealing off the breech and preventing any powder residue from entering the action. It’s a clean, gas-tight, ignition design and it works well.

The bolt is a standard Model 700 bolt without an ejector. The “UML Ignition” system of the Ultimate Muzzleloader utilizes a 1.09-inch long brass case with an outside diameter of 0.46 inch. Twenty-four ignition cases come with the gun. You don’t want to lose them. You want to reprime them, and so, the bolt features an extractor only.

The Remington 700 Ultimate Muzzleloader requires an ATF form 4473 for transfer because

of its ignition system. It is still a front loader, and should be legal for hunting in

most state black powder seasons. The target-style forearm is flat and wide and rather

cumbersome for a field gun.

The load includes Triple Seven pellets (foreground), an ignition case,

an AccuTip or Federal BOR Lock bullet.

The action is fitted with Remington’s new X-Mark Pro adjustable trigger, which is supposed to be set at 3-1/2 pounds at the factory and adjustable in a 2-pound range. Out-of-the-box, the trigger measured 4 pounds on a Lyman electronic scale and with the adjustment screw turned all the way out and all the way in, it still measured 4 pounds. With all the trigger problems Remington has experienced over decades, why they don’t simply adopt the safe and fully adjustable Savage trigger confounds me.

Not included, but pictured in the owner’s manual, are several accessories you will need at the range or in the field. First, you need some way to deprime and reprime the ignition cases. Second, I highly recommend a .50-caliber short starter with a hollow tip to accept the spitzer nose of the AccuTip bullet. Third, you’ll want a wooden ball or a large drawer-pull with a short 3/8-inch hole drilled in it to accept the bare end of the Remington ramrod to protect your palm. Some brands of short starters already have a hole and serve a dual purpose. Fourth, at the range, you need a cleaning rod with a synthetic .50-caliber muzzleloading brush and in the field, a similar brush to fit the end of the Remington ramrod.

The rifle is shipped with 24 ignition cases and 24 Premier AccuTip sabots. “The Load” Remington recommends is 200 grains of Triple Seven generating 2,400 fps with the 250-grain AccuTip. With the rifle zeroed at 150 yards, the load is 1.5 inches high at 100 yards, -11.8 inches at 200 yards and -23.6 inches at 300 yards At 300 yards, the velocity is 1,319 fps and the energy is 966 ft-lbs. There’s no question the Ultimate Muzzleloader can be 300-yard gun if the shooter is capable.

Personally, with a slow loading, single-shot muzzleloader, belching out a cloud of momentarily blinding, white smoke, 200 yards is my self-imposed limit for engaging big game.

Triple Seven is a great propellant, but to maintain top accuracy, you better plan on cleaning between shots (that’s one wet patch followed by two dry ones), especially if you’re shooting 200 grains. At 100 yards, 3-shot, AccuTip groups with cleaning between shots averaged 1.50 inches, without cleaning 2.70 inches, almost doubling the group size. Also, after one or two shots of 200 grains without cleaning, you literally have to pound on the short starter to seat an AccuTip into the barrel.

While I might complain a bit about the 10-pound weight of the Ultimate Muzzleloader, it was certainly a welcome asset when torching off 200 grains of powder. Recoil is not sharp. It’s a big shove that moves you back a bit and lifts the forearm right off the bag. Hopefully you will not be shooting into a 12 o’clock wind and sucking in Triple Seven smoke. Black powder is perfume by comparison.

What I did learn was a load of 150 grains of Triple Seven, averaging 2,175 fps with the AccuTip, was more accurate than 200 grains. It wasn’t hard to achieve 3-shot groups of 1-inch or less at 100 yards with the 150-grain load, and at 200 yards, the load delivered the smallest 3-shot group, measuring 1.86 inches.

Bushnell’s 3-9×40 Bone Collector scope (above) with its multiple aiming point reticle was an ideal

match for the Ultimate ML. Torching off 200 grains of Triple Seven in Remington’s new Ultimate

Muzzleloader (below) is an elevating experience.

As an alternative propellant, I tried Black MZ—an Alliant replica powder currently my hands down favorite for traditional muzzleloading target competition. I found it offered nothing in terms of improved velocity or accuracy over Triple Seven.

The world-beater propellant turned out to be Western Powder’s Blackhorn 209. Looking ever so much like a short grained, smokeless propellant, Blackhorn 209 is designed to be fired in closed-breeched muzzleloaders only. The maximum load for bullets weighing up to 300 grains is specified by the company at 120 grains. That’s what I loaded behind the 250-grain AccuTip and Federal’s new, easy-loading, 270-grain, BOR Lock bullet, which features an integral, expanding, obturating polymer base cup and scraper ring rather than a sabot to engage the rifling. Eureka! Three-shot groups were now averaging 0.75-inch at 100 yards with both bullets without cleaning between shots and with the average velocity running 2,005 fps for the BOR Lock and 1,998 fps for the AccuTip.

This is just the tip of what will be a lot of experimentation with propellants and projectiles as Remington’s Ultimate Muzzleloaders arrive in the hands of shooters. Hopefully, in the days ahead, Remington will be expanding their loading database to include alternative—and possibly better performing—propellants and projectiles.

In closing, I might add that Bushnell’s Bone Collector 3-9×40 scope with the Dead On Accurate (DOA) in-line muzzleloader reticle performed perfectly. I’ve owned the scope for five years and have mounted it on three different, magnum-level, inline models. Offering aiming points from 100 to 250 yards in 50-yard increments, the scope is fast on target once you have shot in those aiming points with the hunting load you intend to use plus the adjustment turrets have been consistent and recoil resistant. With the 150-grain, Triple Seven/AccuTip load zeroed at 100 yards, the Remington was dead on at 200 yards using the second aiming point in the scope. Pretty neat!

By Holt Bodinson

Model 700 Ultimate Muzzleloader

MAKER: Remington Arms Co.

P.O. Box 700

Madison, NC 27025

(800) 243-9700

http://gunsmagazine.com/company/remington-arms-co-llc/

Action: Bolt action, single shot

Caliber: .50, Barrel length: 26 inches

Overall length: 47 inches

Weight: 8 pounds, 14 ounces

Finish: Satin

Sights: Rear: Williams-type, peep sight, ramped bead front

Stock: Gray laminate

Price: $949, with B&C stock: $999

Bushnell

9200 Cody Avenue

Overland Park, KS 66214

(800) 423-3537

http://gunsmagazine.com/company/bushnell-outdoor-products/

Hodgdon Powder

6430 Vista Drive

Shawnee, KS 66218

(913) 362-9455

http://gunsmagazine.com/company/hodgdon-powder-company/

Western Powders

(Ramshot, Accurate Arms)

P.O. Box 158

Miles City, MT 59301

(406) 234-0422

http://gunsmagazine.com/company/western-powders-inc/

