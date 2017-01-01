New Products April 2017 Issue

FN 15 DMR II

FN America LLC

The FN 15 DMR II is one of FN America’s new 5.56 MSR’s sporting the newly-designed FN handguard with M-LOK technology. The handguard, constructed of 6061 aluminum, locks to the upper receiver using wedge locks which tighten clockwise and come with an anti-rotation pin to prevent movement between rail and receiver. The handguard’s alignment mechanism ensures all mounted accessories will remain fixed during hard use. For more info: (703) 288-4507, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/fn-america

Vortek StrikerFire Backcountry

Traditions Performance Firearms

You’ll want the .50 Vortek StrikerFire Backcountry with you when you’re hunting and need to walk a long distance. At 5.8 pounds, it won’t weigh you down. Among the gun’s features are a 26-inch Chromoly barrel, a patented StrikerFire system with no external hammer and the TAC2 trigger system with the trigger set at 2 pounds. Smaller framed shooters can use the Backcountry comfortably because of its light weight. For more info: (800) 526-9556, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/traditions-performance-firearms

Triplex Acies 3-Gun Bag

Cannae Pro Gear

The Triplex Acies 3-Gun Bag from Cannae Pro Gear is an ideal case for 3-Gun competitors or students taking a class at the range. It includes a carrier for shooting glasses, a pouch for hearing protectors and enough room for two long guns and two handguns. The Triplex Acies comes standard with a shoulder carrying strap and a built-in shoulder harness. For more info: (562) 349-0562, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/cannae-pro-gear

A22 Semi-Automatic

Savage Arms Inc.

Savage has added the A22 .22 LR semi-auto to its line of A-series rimfires. The A22 features a straight-blowback action, the same thread-in headspace system as the company’s centerfire rifles, a 10-round rotary magazine, a lightweight aluminum receiver and the user-adjustable Savage AccuTrigger, which delivers a crisp, clean trigger pull. For more info: (413) 568-7001, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/savage-arms-inc

RifleBlok

Blok Safety

Blok Safety introduces the RifleBlok to its line of safety and training products. The RifleBlok blocks a rifle’s chamber and provides a visual indicator that the firearm is unloaded. Along with MagBlok universal magazine inserts—which fit into the magazine to prevent the bolt carrier from locking back when operating the charging handle—the RifleBlok allows for realistic training functions with an unloaded gun. It fits rifles chambered in .223/5.56 with barrels up to 21 inches and comes with three MagBlok inserts. For more info: (704) 935-4433, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/blok-safety

The Cutjack C22

Steel Will Knives

The Cutjack C22 is a new addition to Steel Will’s “Urban” series folders. With an overall length of 8 inches, the C22 Cutjack features Italian craftsmanship, a 3-1/2-inch M390 steel blade and a black or blue G10 handle. A smaller version, the Cutjack C22 Mini, has a 3-inch blade and an overall length of 7 inches. For more info: (877) 969-0909, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/steel_will_knives

GLOCK Clear Polymer Magazine

Elite Tactical Systems

The GLK-9-170 is a 170mm competition legal, 9mm clear polymer magazine from Elite Tactical Systems (ETS). It fits the GLOCK 17, 19, 26 and 34. The GLK-9-170 won’t crack or break when dropped, is resistant to harsh chemicals and won’t become brittle over time—even when exposed to extreme environments. The magazine can be easily disassembled because of its specially designed baseplate. Its translucent body allows the user to ascertain the ammo count and type. Another model — the GLK-9-22 140mm competition legal magazine — is also available from ETS. For more info: (855) 887-5452, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/elite-tactical-systems

Elzetta Bones Flashlight

Elzetta Design LLC

The Elzetta Bones flashlight may be “bare bones,” but it offers the same performance and durability as other Elzetta illumination devices, yet is less expensive. Producing 650 lumens of light, the Bones is activated with a simple, quiet click switch. It projects light through a field-replaceable solid-acrylic optical lens (no reflector) and comes in a natural gray Type III hard-anodized finish. For more info: (859) 707-7471,

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/elzetta-design-llc

Retractable Tether and Holster Products

Gear Keeper

Gear Keeper retractable tether and holster products will ensure all your hunting equipment is stashed safely and securely on your person. Each Gear Keeper product is designed to be grabbed and let go, with the assurance it will retract back into place ready for the next time it’s needed. Products include the Deluxe Combo Mount/Gear Tether for rangefinders, larger GPS units and dog transmitters and trackers and Small Gear Retractor/Tethers for smaller gear like a compass, flashlight or handheld radio. For more info: (888) 588-9981, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/gear-keeper

The Introvert

Spyderco Inc.

The Introvert (C206GP) from Spyderco is a folding knife with a flipper opener, a sturdy back-lock mechanism and more. Machined from VG-10 stainless steel, the Introvert’s flat-ground blade includes an index-finger hole to anchor the knife in the user’s hand for a secure grip. The leading edge of the hole functions as a flipper, allowing the blade to be swiftly opened with a stroke of the index finger. The handle construction includes full stainless steel liners capped with textured G10 scales. For more info: (800) 525-7770, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/spyderco-inc

SG-Revolution Holsters

StealthGearUSA

StealthGearUSA has launched the new SG-Revolution line of American-made slim-design holsters for everyday carry. They’re lightweight, comfortable and custom-built for quality. Each SG-Revolution holster is laser cut and features breathable diamond-shaped ports in a single-layer, proprietary ACX-57 polymer platform. Like all StealthGearUSA holsters, it is made from Kydex and uses in-house designed polymer clips and black oxide stainless steel fasteners. For more info: (480) 382-2670, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/stealthgearusa

Concealed Cary Briefcase

Concealed Carrie

Concealed Carrie has introduced Concealed Cary, a line of products for men. Included in this new line is the Patina, an “all-in-one” smooth brown leather briefcase with aged hardware. It has compartments for a firearm (accessible to both hands) and a tablet. The large main compartment has several pockets and dividers to keep things organized. For more info: (844) 522-7743, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/concealed-carrie