Breakthrough Clean and U.S. Optics have teamed up to produce a lens cleaning kit to meet the needs of shooters. It includes a LensPen X1 and cleaning cloth and a bottle of Breakthrough Clean lens cleaning solution, all encased in a zippered storage pouch. The contents of the kit were chosen to help shooters keep their optics in top working condition. For more info: (888) 455-5499,

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/breakthrough-clean