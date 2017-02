The Lithgow Arms LA101 Crossover Rimfire Rifle is available in .22 LR, .22 Mag.[1] and .17 HMR. Additional highlights include a Cerakote titanium finish, integral molded triggerguard, cold-forged steel barrel and adjustable LOP stock.

