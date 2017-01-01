Gerber Gear Center-Drive

Gerber Gear announces the introduction of the Center-Drive. A multi-tool, the Center-Drive features Center Axis Tech, which aligns the full-size driver in the center of the tool to yield maximum torque and rotation. According to Gerber, it features a 30 percent larger outboard blade than other models and one-thumb opening sliding jaws deliver instant command of the spring-loaded pliers. Tools included on the Center-Drive include both needlenose and regular pliers, a magnetic 0.25-inch bit driver, a serrated and fine edge blade, rotatable carbide wire cutters, file and more.

(800) 950-6161

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/gerber-gear