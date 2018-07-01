Enter to win Auto-Ordnance’s Squadron 1911 Pistol Prize Package!
New Products February 2019
The Mini Slide (#086) is designed for plainclothes LE professionals preferring a tight riding holster without a thumb break. Featuring double-stitched seams...
Read Full Article GUNS Staff
Lightweight Heavyweight
Over the years we’ve heard some forthright claims of tough knife steels claiming to hold an edge for a very long time. Today, many of the exotic...
Read Full Article Pat Covert
Handguns In Africa
The early morning mist evaporated quickly as the sun beat down on the Zambezi River. As we launched the boat, two women were washing their clothes in the...
Read Full Article Mark Hampton
New Products March 2019
The Project Stealth gun holster series by 1791 Gunleather combines American native steerhide with state-of-the-art carbon fiber. In a Project Stealth...
Read Full Article GUNS Staff
LEE Auto Breech Lock Pro
I’ve always had a sentimental spot for LEE handloading equipment because it’s how I got my start in the handloading game. LEE loaders caught my eye as a...
Read Full Article Jeff "Tank" Hoover
2018 Holiday Gift Guide
Holiday Gift Guide For All.
Read Full Article Payton Miller
New Products January 2019
Walker’s introduces the EXCEL Series Muffs with advance hearing protection and digital sound management. Two models are available: the XCEL 100 and XCEL...
Read Full Article GUNS Staff
The Silent Legion Direct...
I finally found it. After a lifetime of searching I’ve stumbled upon a sound suppressor that’s as effective as the fake ones they use in the movies. The...
Read Full Article Will Dabbs, MD
Exclusive: New From...
When CrossBreed Holsters recently announced it expanded its line of popular concealment holsters to add The Reckoning series, a lot of people paid attention.
Read Full Article Dave Workman
Kephart Revival!
One of the early pioneers of modern day Bushcrafting was Horace Kephart, an American outdoorsman who wrote extensively about camping in the wild in the late...
Read Full Article Pat Covert
Case Trimming
While a few handloaders actually like trimming rifle cases, they tend to use the loading room as a refuge from real life. Most well-adjusted handloaders...
Read Full Article John Barsness
Plano’s All Weather...
Back in the days when I was senior editor of a now-defunct outdoors publication, one brand name seemingly synonymous with hunting and fishing was Plano, and...
Read Full Article Dave Workman
Boker Vox Tool – Small,...
Even though virtually every pocket tool on the planet has a hole for a key ring, few of them ever make it on to mine. Either the tool is too big or heavy or...
Read Full Article Mark Kakkuri
Best Rest
Rejoice AR shooters! After years of making-do with a jumble of makeshift rests for an AR fed from a 30-round magazine, I found nirvana while walking the...
Read Full Article Holt Bodinson
Hodgdon’s Clays And Your .45
The .45 Colt arrived in 1873 and for the next 60-plus years it was the most powerful factory loaded cartridge available. The original load consisting of...
Read Full Article John Taffin
The Deal Ain't Sealed!
“Those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it,” is a frequently quoted bit of wisdom from George Santayana’s Reason in Common Sense,...
Read Full Article John Barsness
Duck Shot: Being Lead-Free...
When the US banned lead shot for all waterfowl hunting in 1991, many duck hunters quit, some because they worried about “steel” shot ruining older...
Read Full Article John Barsness
A Shotgun In Your Holster
Well, not quite, but handgun shotshells have come a long way and have greatly expanded the utility of that handgun on your hip. I’m sure creative...
Read Full Article Holt Bodinson
Brute Force!
W.R. Case & Sons is known for making some mighty fine pocketknives, and they’ve offered some fine fixed-blade hunting knives in their line over the years....
Read Full Article Pat Covert
Big Blast Target Caps
There’s a floating island of garbage in the Pacific Ocean the size of Texas. Why? Well, where once our drinking water came from a tap, nowadays it comes...
Read Full Article Will Dabbs, MD

Hunting Season Showcase 2018

Although the fall hunting season is a couple of months away, it’s never too early to scout for your next top seller. Consider these products from our...

Active Shooter Response Kit

As you can probably tell from my “Trunk Gun” feature (page 53), I like to be prepared for the worst possible situation. While nobody likes getting...

.38 Long Colt

Without a doubt the most denigrated American military handgun cartridge ever is the .38 Colt (aka .38 Long Colt). It is said to have been the cause of death...

Patriot-Pin Offers Clever...

Owners of modern sporting rifles (MSR), especially in California where laws have become increasingly more strict, have been scrambling to comply with new...

