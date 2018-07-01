Although the fall hunting season is a couple of months away, it’s never too early to scout for your next top seller. Consider these products from our...
As you can probably tell from my “Trunk Gun” feature (page 53), I like to be prepared for the worst possible situation. While nobody likes getting...
Without a doubt the most denigrated American military handgun cartridge ever is the .38 Colt (aka .38 Long Colt). It is said to have been the cause of death...
Owners of modern sporting rifles (MSR), especially in California where laws have become increasingly more strict, have been scrambling to comply with new...