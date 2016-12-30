Grayman Knives is now offering its Dua folder in various G10 colors, including black, green, coyote brown, hunter orange, and camo. The company initially introduced the Dua Ti-Ti with an all-titanium handle. The new colored G10 Grayman Dua folders are textured with a finely checkered diamond pattern for a no-slip grip, even when wet. They feature a single side G10 grip scale layered over titanium and an all-titanium frame body on the other side for a distinctive tactical/industrial strength look. For more info: www.gunsmagazine.com/company/grayman-knives