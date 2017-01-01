G Outdoors Inc. introduces an addition to the GPS Wild About Shooting line: the GPS Tactical Range Backpack. This backpack is designed to carry four handguns in four individual padded storage cases. The bottom compartment features a rigid internal frame to protect the handguns stored inside. Each compartment equipped to hold a firearm has lockable YKK zippers. Additional features include a patent-pending Visual ID Icon, padded shoulder straps and a waist belt.

(909) 590-2514

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/g-outdoors-inc