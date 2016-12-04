Exclusive: How to Carry a Single-Stack 9mm

At last count, there were a LOT of single-stack nines on the market, including the Ruger LC9s you see here. I am very fond of single-stack nines and the LC9s has proven faithful — meaning reliable, accurate, durable, and so on. My only gripes with these guns relate to their size and their capacity. Yes, I know single-stack nines are supposed to be small and trim and therefore easier to conceal. I simply prefer more gun to fill my hand, that’s all. As for capacity, a similar explanation: a single stack of 9mm is of course smaller and lighter … and six or seven rounds is probably enough … but I’m on the fence on whether I prefer more ammo on board along with the extra weight and girth — or not. For now, I’m good with carrying this Ruger LC9s and I solve part of this concealed carry conundrum by carrying it in a Galco Combat Master ($89.95) and also by carrying two spare magazines in a Galco Double Mag Carrier ($72.95). Here’s the rationale:

After carrying concealed for over a decade, I’ve found I prefer balance. Meaning: When I carry a gun on my belt (IWB or OWB at 3 or 4 o’clock), my body likes to have a counterweight on the opposite side. A spare magazine and/or tactical flashlight at 8 or 9 o’clock is perfect for this. With gear on both sides of my belt, I don’t tend to unconsciously favor one side or a another — e.g., “leaning over a gun” to aid in its concealment.

As for the holster itself, the Combat Master needed some break-in but offers an excellent fit for the Ruger LC9s. Clothing drapes over it easily but the holster offers up the stocks for a natural draw.

In addition to balance, I’m certain I prefer more backup ammo as opposed to less. In the case of carrying the Ruger LC9s, two spare magazines is better than one. Ruger LC9s mags hold seven rounds whether they have the pinky extension or not. I do carry a round in the chamber (of course!) but I don’t normally “+1” (chambering a round and then manually adding another round to the magazine for 7+1). So, a full mag in the Ruger and two full mags in a carrier mean I have 21 rounds of 9mm on my person. Twenty-one is better than 14 or 7. Moreover, the additional weight of a second mag on my person is negligible in terms of fatigue but helpful in terms of balance.

This Galco Double Mag Carrier goes on with two strong snaps or, for a tighter fit, you can loop a belt through the leather strap. I always snap this one on. With bullets facing forward I can grab either magazine with my weak hand during a reload.

With balance and backup ammo on my side — literally — I can finish this alliterative article with another “b” — beauty. This is good-looking, perfectly functioning carry gear. Made from premium steerhide, it’ll last for years and be a worthy complement to whatever gun and magazines you order it for.

How do you carry a single stack nine?

— Mark Kakkuri