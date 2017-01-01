Exclusive: How to Buy a Used Rifle

One type of gun that seems to get less attention than, say, handguns or AR-15’s or shotguns is the basic rifle. Available in many calibers and actions, rifles are versatile guns, capable of fulfilling roles as a target shooter, basic plinker, or hunter. If you don’t want to drop the coin on a new rifle, your local gun store probably has a decent selection of used rifles in stock. These are worth considering as they often get turned in in very good condition.

Want some help with selecting and evaluating a used rifle? Check out Roy Huntington’s Insider Tip:

Now you’ve got a functional rifle — a great, basic gun to start a lifetime of target shooting, plinking, and maybe even some hunting. Before you head out to the field or range, take a moment to familiarize yourself with the four firearm safety rules. For expert advice on this matter, check out this video:

To recap:

Treat all guns as if they are loaded. Don’t point the muzzle at anything you’re not willing to destroy. Keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot (until your sights are on the target). Know your target and the area behind it.

Commit these to memory, review them often and follow them at all times.

Finally, your rifle’s iron sights may be all you need but if you want to shoot longer distances with greater accuracy, consider installing a scope.

Here’s how you mount a scope:

And once the scope is mounted, here’s how you zero it:

If you’ve got additional tips for buying a used rifle or installing/zeroing a scope, let us know in the comments below!

— Mark Kakkuri