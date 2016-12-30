Exclusive: An Over/Under and Birdshot for Self Defense?

We’re not solving the “which gun is best for self defense” issue today but we can address one related issue, namely, whether a good ’ole over/under shotgun and birdshot can be as effective defending your home as it is in hunting dove and quail.

For super helpful insight on the matter — including first hand experience — let’s see and hear from His Editorship Roy Huntington as he tests a few shotgun loads at five yards from his over/under and from a typical police riot gun.

Check it out…

Now, for a deeper review of using buckshot vs. birdshot, Roy gives a quick look at the differences and what you need to keep in mind about each for self defense in your home. Check it out; you might be surprised at what happens. And watch until the end for some summary tips.

Defending your home with a shotgun? Tell us about your setup in the comments below.

— Mark Kakkuri