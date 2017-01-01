Exclusive: A More Tactical Pen

I’m in Las Vegas at SHOT Show 2017 checking out more guns and gear than I can even imagine. What drives me nuts about SHOT Show is not the acres of convention hall I have to traverse in order to see all these guns and gear. It’s not navigating the tens of thousands of attendees — all firearms industry people who, when you get to know them, are good, down-to-earth, hard-working people who love what they do. No, what causes the most nuttiness is the fact that I will only see a fraction of the guns and gear, handle even less than that, actually review a mere percentage of that, but take home none of it while I’m here. All the guns and gear at SHOT are for show only and even on the slim chance I get an advance review item or even a freebie, since I’m traveling here by air with only a carry-on, it can’t be anything “dangerous.” Which of course is a lot of what’s on display at SHOT.

Except today at the show I picked up CRKT’s Bolt Action Pen, a Ruger-branded tactical pen with a clicker looking like the bolt action of a rifle. Made of machined anodized aluminum, the pen is super strong but weighs only 1.1 oz. Measuring 5.5” in length, the pen carries a Fisher Space Pen black ink cartridge which not only writes great — I’ve been taking notes with it — but also writes when you’re upside down or in other adverse circumstances. For the record, I haven’t been upside down when note-taking. Yet. Retailing for $49.99, the pen sports a simple design with a strong clip and a flat end and, frankly, it doesn’t look like a tactical pen.

But it is.

Here’s the reasoning: The Bolt Action Pen is missing some standard tactical pen accoutrements: pointed tip opposite the writing end … knurled texture to help with gripping … gnarly fluted body to make it look tough … and so it’s less tactical looking. Which, in my opinion, actually makes it more tactical.

Tactical or not, I’m wondering if it’ll pass airport security for my flight home. The good people at CRKT and Ruger assure me the TSA will have no problem with me carrying this pen on board an airplane. Still, I’m rehearsing my explanation even as I anticipate the potential questions coming from a TSA agent looking at my pen first through an x-ray machine and then, if it piques his or her interest, in person.

TSA agent: “What is this?”

Me: “It’s a pen.”

And that’s where I think it ends — me and my pen flying home together. It’s just a pen (with a cool bolt-action clicker). And yet, if needs be, the Bolt Action Pen could, in a pinch, become a very useful defensive tool. It just doesn’t look like it. And that’s why I think it’s a more tactical pen.

— Mark Kakkuri