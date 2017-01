CDI Precision has introduced a new AICS-compatible Detachable Box Magazine (DBM) conversion for Ruger American short-action rifles. Two versions are available: the first retains the factory Ruger stock; the other is for aftermarket Boyd’s Rifle stocks. The DBM eliminates the need for a factory magazine and allows the use of AICS 5- or 10-round magazines. Discounts for military and LE. For more info: (941) 961-3185, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/cdiprecision