CTK Precision introduces several accessories for the Ruger Precision Rifle. The CTK Ruger Precision Rifle Bolt Knob provides a secure and repeatable grip, allowing the user to cycle the bolt with speed and comfort. It’s CNC-machined from aircraft quality 6061 aluminm and the bolt knob is finished with a Type III hard coat anodized. The CTK Ruger Precision Rifle Stock Bumber prevents the folding stock from making contact with the left side of the action while in the folding position; the CTK Ruger Precision Rifle Mag Release Extension makes it possible for users to operate the magazine release without changing their grip.

(715) 754-2891

www.gunsmagazine.com/ctk-precision