Coonan Inc., known for their 1911-based .357 Magnum pistols, presents a new class of 1911s in .45 ACP. The Coonan .45 ACP features a linkless barrel to increase accuracy and reduce feeding issues; an external extractor to improve reliability of cycling and ejection; and a pivoting trigger to deliver a more consistent trigger pull. It incorporates an extended slide catch and thumb lock to simplify one-handed operation. The Coonan .45 ACP package ships standard with Novak style rear sights and blade front sights and includes a 7-round single-stack magazine, a carrying case and a lock for storage safety. For more info: (763) 786-1720,

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/coonan-inc