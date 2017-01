The Chicken Hawk represents D.J. Urbanovsky’s first tomahawk, which is characterized by its compact size of just over 9 inches. The included Kydex sheath with strap can be carried on the belt, gear or under the arm. An ergonomically-shaped handle not only supports classic hacking, but also permits a securely chocked grip for detailed work — like whittling, scraping or cutting. It weighs 20.3 oz.

(303) 462-0662

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/boker-usa-inc